Sports Direct buys the Toys ‘R’ Us store in Malaga

Multinational Brit company Sports Direct has just completed the purchase of the Toys ‘R’ Us building in Malaga, making this the sixth toy store the sports fashion specialist has bought in Spain.

The sports and toy giants have come to a mutually beneficial ‘Sale & Leaseback’ agreement, whereby Sports Direct purchases the building Toys R Us are operating from, and the two brands then share the same space. The toy superstore essentially becomes a tenant of sports fashion specialists. This arrangement has already proven successful in stores in Alcobendas (Madrid), Sant Boi (Barcelona), Granada, Valencia, Malaga and Pamplona, ​​as reported by Cushman & Wakefield, which has acted as sole consultant in this transaction.

The acquisition of the Malaga store is reported to have cost €34million.

