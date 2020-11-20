SPANISH energy companies are taking the concept of electric cars very seriously with two important announcements concerning deals with car manufacturers.

Firstly, Ionity, the ultra-fast charging network in Europe comprising BMW, Mercedes Benz, Ford, Hyundai and Volkswagen (and its’ subsidiaries) has agreed with Cepsa to create an ultra-fast charging corridor which will connect Barcelona and Madrid.

Then, Porsche announced that it has agreed with Iberdrola that it will install 35 Porsche Iberdrola High Power Charging Network stations across Spain which will be capable of recharging Porsche Taycan electric vehicles quickly.

