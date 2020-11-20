Spanish government to reveal vaccination plan

SPANISH government to reveal national Covid-19 vaccination plan



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that the Council of Ministers will reveal its national vaccination plan on Tuesday, November 24, adding that “a very substantial part” of the population will be vaccinated in the first half of 2021.

During the presentation of the ‘Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Spanish Economy’, Sánchez said: “Our country, Spain, was the first country in the European Union with Germany in having a comprehensive vaccination plan. The Spanish government began developing the vaccination strategy in September.

“We are ready; our forecast is that a very substantial part of the population will be vaccinated throughout the first half of 2021. We are working at full capacity so that the vaccines are available as soon as possible,” he has assured.

Regarding the coronavirus situation in the country, Sánchez has stated that Spain is “on the right track” because in the last two weeks there was a “consecutive decline in incidence.”

However, he has warned that “we still have a very high incidence” and added that “we cannot relax at such critical moments as Christmas.”

