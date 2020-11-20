Spanish Government to Ramp up Nation-Wide COVID Testing

The Spanish Government Plans to Ramp up Nationwide COVID Testing with Pharmacia Test-kits.

The Catalan health department has announced a mass testing plan in strategic areas and those with the highest rate of Covid-19. PCR self-testing kits will shortly be made available at pharmacies (Chemists) for people to test themselves at home. The public will receive a letter from the health department, which they will have to take to the pharmacy in order to access one of these self-testing kits.

Health MinisterAlba Vergés explained that the strategy was to go out and “find the virus”. In strategic areas, temporary mobile units will be used to carry out this PCR testing initiative. As well as areas with a large incidence of coronavirus, the tests will be carried out in care homes, workplaces, sports centres, and on workers in healthcare. Another 500 contact tracers will be added to take the current team of workers to 3,000.

The Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, has announced plans to deliver vaccines to “a very substantial part” of the population in the first half of 2021. The leader of the Spanish government made the announcement on Friday during an event to present the recovery plan. The Socialist figurehead added that the government is prepared to deliver the plan “in almost any reasonable scenario.”

Sánchez explained that Spain will be one of the first countries in the European Union, along with Germany, to have a “complete vaccination plan,” on which the executive has been working since September and which will be approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, November 24. Like many major countries in Europe, Spain is following the path of Italy with cases accelerating and draconian measures put in place to keep citizens away from public places.

Emergency hospitals have been set up across the country, while residents have been ordered to stay indoors apart from leaving for essential trips- normally busy streets are deserted.

