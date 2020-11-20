Spain registers more than 15,000 new daily Covid infections and 328 deaths.

THE Ministry of Health has confirmed there have been 15,156 new positives cases in the last 24 hours, and 328 coronavirus-related deaths.

The number of new infections is down on the 1,077 recorded on Thursday, November 19, and significantly lower than the 25,000 recorded two weeks ago.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in Spain now stands at 1,556,730 with 42,619 fatalities.

