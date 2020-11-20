Sign here for antigen solution

HOSBEC, the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association, joined a Change.org petition supporting antigen tests for tourists entering Spain.

The petition, which originated with CEHAT, Spain’s confederation of hotels and tourist accommodation, calls on the central government to introduce the rapid coronavirus tests.

This is the only way to reactive tourism which is vital to the national economy, accounting for 12 per cent of Spain’s Gross Domestic Product and providing 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs, CEHAT’s manifesto pointed out.

