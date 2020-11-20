Seville Hospitals Are Showing Positive Trend of Reduced Covid Cases

SEVILLE’S hospitals are showing a positive trend of reduced Covid cases and increasing ICU capacity, with 20% of intensive units available across the city and province.

As of Thursday, the rate of daily infections has been below 900 for 4 consecutive days, down from between 1000 and 1300 in the two previous weeks. Between Wednesday and Thursday, 64 beds have been made available, suggesting a positive trend that the disease curve that began at the end of October may finally be declining.

Intensive Care Units, reserved for Covid patients who are particularly vulnerable due to age or underlying conditions, remain at high capacity though are no longer at a critical level of saturation. Seville’s three main hospitals Virgen del Rocio, Virgen Macarena, and Valme collectively have 20% of their units available for patients.

Since Monday 2500 Sevillians have been cured of Covid, though the province is still in the midst of four contained outbreaks in Seville, Seville South, and the Los Jardines residential facility.

