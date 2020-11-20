A COURT has confirmed the sentence handed down to a businessman for smacking one of his female employees on the backside.

The events took place in 2018 in Pontevedra when the man approached the girl, who was 17 at the time, and after telling that she had a “nice body”, a “nice bum” and that he “wanted her” for himself, he slapped her on the backside.

He was sentenced by a criminal court to pay a fine of €3,240 for sexual abuse, a ruling which he appealed in the Provincial Court.

However, the Provincial Court has rejected his appeal considering that there is sufficient evidence against him with the testimonies of the victim and eye witnesses, including other colleagues.

