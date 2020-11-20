Second wave symptoms show some differences

THE symptoms of the second wave of coronavirus are not quite like the first, here are some of the differences.

During the first wave of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which caused the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) lists a dry cough, fever and fatigue as the main symptoms. The Spanish Ministry of Health also listed the sensation of shortness of breath as a common symptom.

Less common symptoms include aches and pains, nasal congestion, headache, conjunctivitis, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, and skin rashes or colour changes on the fingers or toes. These symptoms are usually mild and in the second wave, some are hardly being observed.

New symptoms in the second wave include, in some cases, chills, sore throat, muscle pain, general weakness and vomiting, as well as some other differences.

Skin lesions are not being seen as frequently as at the start of the pandemic.

Sneezing is not a symptom and mucus is a rare symptom, as are dizziness, loss of consciousness, strokes, ataxia, epilepsy, neuralgia, heart failure, myocardial damage and Guillain Barré syndrome. Other rare symptoms are cardiac ischemia, sudden death, embolism and deep vein thrombosis, blurred vision, foreign body sensation and conjunctival congestion.

If you have any symptoms, make sure you isolate yourself from others and get tested.

