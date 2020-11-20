SWEATING Rudy Giuliani presents ‘evidence’ for ‘massive voting fraud’ as hair dye runs down his face, claiming Joe Biden’s win is a Venezuelan plot they uncovered on the internet.

-- Advertisement --



Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani delivered a rambling statement on Thursday, November 20, to reveal evidence of a ‘massive’ vote fraud where he quoted ‘My Cousin Vinny’ and claimed he had ‘hundreds’ of sworn affidavits as evidence that he would not share because he claimed, it would put his witnesses’ lives at risk.

After suffering a mass of legal defeats on Trump’s multi-state case to over-throw ballots, Giuliani resorted to ranting about alleged fraud to reporters at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington.

The press conference was announced by Donald Trump and praised by him as it went on in a tweet, ‘An open and shut case of voter fraud. Massive numbers!’

As the two-hour-long spectacle went on, two streaks of brown dye rolled down 76-year-old Giuliani’s face, seemingly unnoticed by the former mayor and presidential candidate, who wiped his face and forehead repeatedly with a white handkerchief.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rudy Giuliani presents ‘evidence’ as hair dye runs down his face ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.