Royle Family star’s brother dies from Covid

ROYLE Family star Ricky Tomlinson’s brother dies from Covid



Ricky Tomlinson, 81, who played Jim Royle in hit British sitcom The Royle Family from 1998 to 2000, has pleaded with the people of Liverpool to take part in the city’s mass testing pilot after he sadly announced the death of his brother on November 20 from the virus.

In a video posted on Liverpool City Council’s Twitter page, Tomlinson said:

‘I sent away for one of these testing kits. I’ve done it and I’m sending it back.

‘Then I’m going to send for another one and repeat it again, do the test and send it back.’

‘Covid is a killer. I know only too well, because one of my brothers has just died from Covid-19.

‘Don’t let it happen to you, send away for your kit today and do what you’re supposed to do. Save your life and your loved ones around you.’

Liverpool introduced a mass testing pilot scheme on November 6.

