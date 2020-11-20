RENFE starts the second phase of La Nogalera station in Torremolinos, from mid-December all trains, in both directions, will stop at platform 2.

The Renfe company will begin in mid-December the second phase of the integral reform works of the Torremolinos station.

Once the first phase, focused on platform 2, has been completed, the works will focus on the comprehensive remodelling of the lobby and platform 1.

This will mean that from mid-December, platform 1 will be without service and current access to the station will be cancelled.

As a result of these works, all the elements and facilities essential for the operation of the service will be transferred to a temporary station that will facilitate access through the Plaza de la Nogalera (former Plaza Jesús Santos Rein).

All trains, both in the direction of Malaga and in the direction of Fuengirola, will serve on platform 2.

This provisional situation will not affect the current schedules of the Cercanías Line C-1, which will remain unchanged both in the direction of Malaga and in the direction of Fuengirola.

The comprehensive reform works of the La Nogalera station aimed at achieving full accessibility for the traveller and improving customer service at one of the main stations in the Núcleo de Málaga in terms of passenger volume.

The remodelling, once completed, will create accessibility that will connect the street level with the lobby and access to the platform, for which new elevators and escalators will be installed.

In addition, the expansion of platforms will be undertaken to improve access to the interior of the train, with tactile routing and emergency signalling bands that will make the platforms more accessible spaces.

