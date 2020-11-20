SPANISH railway company Renfe will make its largest investment in decades to renew the short and medium distance trains in its fleet.

-- Advertisement --



More than €3.5 billion will be invested in the renewal plan, starting in 2021, although the plan was launched last year, according to a report in national Spanish daily, El Español.

During the first half of the year, the company will award contracts to renew 50 per cent of its trains, which is expected to create around 52,000 new jobs.

Most of the investment will be destined to improving short and medium distance services, which represent 80 per cent of Renfe’s operations.

There are some 1,016 trains, according to national reports, but since 2011 no new trains have been added, and many of those operating are more than 30 years old. Their estimated operating time limit is 40 years. New trains will be more secure, more accessible and more energy efficient. They can run at up to 100 km/h.

Also in the railway company’s plans is to buy large capacity trains to service large urban areas.

High speed trains will not be forgotten either, with some 40 new power heads planned to be introduced as part of the plans in this largest investment in decades.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “RENFE plans largest investment in decades”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.