Rapid Covid tests being sold and carried out illegally in Valencia

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Rapid Covid tests being sold and carried out illegally in Valencia
CREDIT: Guardia Civil

Police have seized more than 3,300 rapid Covid tests illegally being sold and carried out at a bazaar and hardware store in Valencia.

TWO men and a woman are being investigated for crimes against public health.

-- Advertisement --

The Guardia Civil was tipped off by a pharmaceutical company that rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were being carried out without authorisation in a hardware store in the town of Pobla de Vallbona and in a bazaar in Manises.

During a search of one of the premises, police found in a back room a bag with a Covid-19 test box along with different utensils for its use. Some of the tests had been used.

Officers learned the person in charge of the establishment “had a contact and several companies that offered him the rapid tests”.


Two companies in Catarroja and Paterna allegedly supplied the bazaar and the hardware store, which then sold them on and conducted tests illegally.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rapid Covid tests being sold and carried out illegally in Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleBrexit time is running out
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here