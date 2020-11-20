Rapid Covid tests being sold and carried out illegally in Valencia

Police have seized more than 3,300 rapid Covid tests illegally being sold and carried out at a bazaar and hardware store in Valencia.

TWO men and a woman are being investigated for crimes against public health.

The Guardia Civil was tipped off by a pharmaceutical company that rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were being carried out without authorisation in a hardware store in the town of Pobla de Vallbona and in a bazaar in Manises.

During a search of one of the premises, police found in a back room a bag with a Covid-19 test box along with different utensils for its use. Some of the tests had been used.

Officers learned the person in charge of the establishment “had a contact and several companies that offered him the rapid tests”.

Two companies in Catarroja and Paterna allegedly supplied the bazaar and the hardware store, which then sold them on and conducted tests illegally.

