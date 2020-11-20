Railway footbridge reopens in Altea

THE footbridge connecting Altea’s Plaza del Ayuntamiento and Avenida Comunidad Valenciana reopened earlier than expected following renovation.

Re-flooring has been completed, with only the finishing touches and painting remaining to be done. The town hall’s Infrastructures councillor Diego Zaragozi explained that the footbridge over the railway line opened ahead of time to avoid long detours for pedestrians.

“The footbridge has always been much-used but it comes in for even more use now that the Garganes-Basseta park opened,” Zaragozi said.

