Police in Velez-Malaga freed a man, 43, who had been held captive in his home for three days.

For reasons as yet unknown, the victim’s captor, also 43, kept him locked up only allowing him out to get “drugs and fast food”.

-- Advertisement --



The man’s mobile was taken off him, but after three days he managed to make a call to a family member on the suspect’s phone.

They called 091, reporting the victim was being held prisoner in his home, had been “threatened and was frightened”.

Officers found the 43-year-old in “a state of anxiety and very nervous”.

His alleged captor was arrested and found to have a number of convictions and was under investigation for a separate crime.

He was remanded awaiting trial.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police free man held captive in his home for 3 days”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.