People Value Their Local Panaderia More After Trying to Make Bread At Home

PEOPLE value their local Panaderia even more after lockdown and various restrictions meant they tried baking for themselves.

In March shelves were stripped of flour and other essentials as people tried to make their own bread. The home baking saw people value their local Panaderia more, as many returned. They quickly realised how much skill a good loaf of bread takes to make, not to mention the time and all the cleaning up afterwards.

The Provincial Association of Bakery and Pastry has found that local Panaderias are doing well during the COVID-19 restrictions, although larger bread manufactures that would normally supply the hotels and restaurants are suffering.

