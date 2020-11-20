PARENTS say they forgive their daughter who stole £130k from them while they were traveling.

-- Advertisement --



Two elderly parents say they have forgiven their daughter who stole £130 thousand from them while they were away on a European dream tour.

Terrence and Elizabeth Fordham sold their home in 2006 to buy a motorhome and tour the continent, leaving their daughter Melissa responsible for finances. Four years later they discovered that she had plundered their savings account and maxed out five credit cards in their name while they were traveling.

The Cambridgeshire couple has described being harassed by debt collectors and the ‘misery’ their daughter’s crime had heaped upon the pensioners, though now say they have forgiven Melissa. ‘She is our flesh and blood’, they said, adding that she is a ‘different person now’.

Melissa wept in court as she was given a three-year sentence for her massive theft in 2017, though was released just a third of the way through her term. Her parents say that following her prison experience ‘she’s grown in stature. She’s a lot more confident now’.

Melissa says she is ‘thankful to have them back in my life’ and is now working as a teacher. She described herself as getting ‘high’ off spending huge sums of money like a ‘drug addict’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Parents Forgive Daughter Who Stole £130k From Them”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.