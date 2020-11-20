Obama Gives Personal Opinion on World Leaders in Bestselling Memoir

OBAMA gives his personal opinion on world leaders in a bestselling new memoir.

-- Advertisement --



Barack Obama’s bestselling new memoir has revealed the former President’s personal opinions on his fellow world leaders during his time in the White House.

‘A Promised Land’ is projected to become the bestselling political memoir of all time, with over 890,000 copies sold in North America alone just 24 hours into its release. The 44th US President writes of his global travels and sheds light on his true feelings towards his fellow world leaders during his 2008-2016 tenure.

He describes former UK Prime Minister David Cameron as an ‘urbane and confident’ man who he ‘liked personally’. The Etonian had the ‘easy confidence of someone who’d never been pressed too hard by life’, Obama writes, but also says that Cameron’s attempts to ‘usher in a new era of British competitiveness’ only served to make the British economy ‘fall deeper into a recession’.

Obama had a less than glowing opinion of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, likening him to one of the ‘tough, street-smart, unsentimental characters’ he encountered during his early days in the city politics of Chicago and New York. Putin was the type of man who ‘never moved outside their narrow experiences’, Obama writes, ‘who viewed patronage, bribery, shakedowns, fraud, and occasional violence as legitimate tools of the trade’.

Perhaps most cutting is Obama’s characterisation of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was ‘all emotional outbursts and overblown rhetoric’ in his view. He writes that his conversations would ‘swoop from flattery to bluster’ and that Sarkozy’s ‘barely disguised interest was to be at the centre of the action and take credit for whatever it was that might be worth taking credit for’.

Obama also wrote highly of Angela Merkel and Indian PM Manmohan Singh but was critical of Turkish leader Recep Erdogan and populist Czech president Vaclav Klaus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Obama Gives Personal Opinion on World Leaders in Bestselling Memoir”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.