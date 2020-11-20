NORTH Korea sparks new nuclear weapons fears as experts confirm uranium factory is now active



The International Atomic Energy Agency watchdog has spotted fresh activity at Kim Jong-un’s ‘secret’ uranium factories, sparking new nuke bomb fears.

Kim Jung-un has repeatedly denied the existence of the Kangson nuclear site near the capital Pyongyang, which is what caused a breakdown in talks with Donald Trump last year. Now, the IAEA believes the facility is working with weapons-grade uranium once again.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAES, said: “We are trying to finetune the analysis on Kangson. In the beginning we were a bit more prudent, but with further analysis we can see that this is a relevant place where activity is taking place.”

Meanwhile, satellite images captured in May suggested that North Korea was building a new ballistic missile factory at Sil-li, close to Pyongyang’s airport.

