BENIDORM’S fire brigade was mobilised for a high-level operation at the La School Infants and Primary school.

They were called in to rescue a cat that was stuck at the top of a palm tree in the playground and was either unable or unwilling to descend.

-- Advertisement --



With the aid of an extendable ladder one of the firemen equipped with a cat-carrier was able to reach the animal and take it the playground below.

“After this first-hand experience, many of the girls and boys have now decided that they want to be firefighters when they grow up,” fire brigade sources confided afterwards.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New vocation after playground rescue.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.