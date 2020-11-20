NEW OUTBREAK AT NURSING HOME

A new outbreak of COVID-19 has been detected at a Mijas nursing home.

The Villa Alahamar in Las Lagunas Mijas has a new outbreak of COVID-19.

The nursing home has reported 10 cases with five workers at home and five residents being reported to have contracted the virus.

This is the second new outbreak in the week beginning November 16 with a Seniors residence in Velez Malaga reporting new cases as well 27 in total,16 in total for residents and 11 in total for employees at the nursing home.

Villa Alhamar is situated in Las Lagunas area of Mijas and specializes in Rehabilitation geriatric and palliative care. The residence is a privately run establishment.

The new outbreak highlights even further the danger health workers put themselves in when caring for others and reminds us that the dedication to their job, especially in these conditions is something we should be grateful for.

