Mum and daughter hit by car in Malaga

A mum and her 6-year-old daughter have been hit by a car in Malaga

A mother and daughter were hit by a car at around 2:10pm on Friday, November 20 on Avenida de la Actriz Rosario Pino in the Malaga neighbourhood of Segalerva, according to 112 Andalucía.

Policia Local and emergency services rushed to the scene after several concerned witnesses phoned for help; however, mum and her 6-year-old daughter appeared unharmed. Fears were immediately raised for a young baby, as the car also hit a buggy. But the year-and-half-year-old little girl was safe in the arms of her mother’s friend, who was also unharmed.

The family were transferred to the Maternal Hospital to be checked over, but were reported to have suffered only a few minor scratches.

