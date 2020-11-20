MILLIONS in Europeans funds will be used to provide tents for 7,000 immigrants in the Canary Islands.

43 Million Euros from European Funds will be used by the Government to house 7,000 immigrants in temporary tents on Fuerteventura, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria.

-- Advertisement --



The tents will be used to provide shelter for the people currently in the Port of Arguineguin and in hotels. The port is currently housing over 1,300 immigrants and there are a further 5,500 people in various apartments and hotels.

According to José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the intent is to re-house people and “redirect the migratory crisis“.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Millions in European Funds to Provide Tents For 7,000 Immigrants”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.