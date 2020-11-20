MIJAS children will be visited by the traditional ‘Three Wise Men’ this Christmas through video call.

-- Advertisement --



Mijas town hall has launched an innovative new project to bring the traditional Christmas ‘Three Wise Men’ visits to the town’s children using video calls.

Due to Covid-19 stopping the usual festivities, the Mayor of Mijas Josele Gonzalez said it was ‘fundamental to work on initiatives to make the youngest children and their families more excited’ for Christmas after a difficult year.

The Mayor said he has managed to ‘contact their majesties to be able to bring the Christmas spirit to as many homes as possible in a totally safe way’. He added that the plans were a reward for the ‘exemplary behaviour’ of the town’s children this year, who were forced into lockdown with the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the town’s councillor for festivals, Tamara Vera, said they ‘had to adapt the traditional festivals and celebrations’ with the ‘use of new technologies’. She said that the town hall had asked ‘their majesties to devote part of their busy schedule to learning first hand about the wishes of the little ones’.

It is traditional in Spain for children to meet the Biblical ‘Three Wise Men’ on January fifth, though due to Covid restrictions this will not be physically possible.

Mijas is a pioneer in the region with this innovative new approach to celebrating Christmas traditions, and many other towns are likely to follow their initiative. Any adults wishing to participate can email navidad@mijas.es from the 9th of December under the subject ‘Reyes Magos’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mijas Children to Be Visited by ‘Three Wise Men’ This Christmas Using Video Call”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.