MeowTalk App – Now Your Cat Really Can Talk to You

THE MeowTalk app means that your cat really can talk to you. The app has been developed by a forma Alexa developer and is available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store for Fee.

Unlike their owners, research suggests that each cat has an individual meow language. This means that like the best voice recognition for humans, MeowTalk app needs to be trained to the individual cat. Then your cat can really talk to you.

According to the BBC, “instead of a generic database for cat sounds, the app’s translation differs with each individual profile. By recording and labelling sounds, the artificial intelligence and machine-learning software can better understand each individual cat’s voice – the more it’s used, the more accurate it can become.”

So far, the app has gained some mixed reviews, but the Google Play Store rating is 4.3. With one user saying, “Really cool concept and I’ve enjoyed it as my cats never stop talking,”

The ultimate plan according to group technical program manager, Javier Sanchez, at Akvelon, is a smart collar where “The technology would then translate your cat’s miaow instantly, and a human voice would speak through the collar.”

