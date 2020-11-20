Massive Lotto Win on the Primitiva of Over 1 Million Euros

MASSIVE lotto win on the Primitiva Lottery. Time to check your tickets.

The draw held on Thursday November 19, in Madrid saw zero winners for the Special Category although a winning ticket of 1.4 million was validated for the First Category.

A ticket sold in Nijar, Almeria, has won over 44 thousand euros for a second category prize. There are also lucky winners for tickets sold in Barcelona, Madrid, and Asturias.

The next Primitiva draw could see a winner of 15million euros.

