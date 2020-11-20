Marbella Now this week

MONDAY 16.11.2020

Lynn McCabe gives us more information on the Hollywood Charity gala luncheon to be held on 28th November organised by Kara Jaye Caradas’ Food Fairies. The event is Hollywood themed so come dressed to the nines or in costume! It’s happening at The Beach House as the Boardwalk is closed, proving once again that we are #BetterTogether.

Tickets are available from The Beach House so hurry and book now. Also a reminder about the Costa Christmas Collection for gifts for the kids that otherwise will go without, please participate if you can. @CostaChristmasCollection kcaradas@gmail.com.

We also pop back to The Harbour and our 5th #UNMS2020; this week with footage of the event in general, the people there and our #ZeroHero community incentive. Check out #MN283 w/c 09.11.2020 for the different speakers at the event etc. from the RTV Marbella website or link from my personal web.

TUESDAY 17.11.2020

Carol Woolnoth of Age Concern Marbella San Pedro with some heart-warming anecdotes on how Age Concern helps our community: from administrative matters, wills, legal issues, shopping, accompanying or driving to a doctor’s appoint or just a home visit for a nice chat. Even if you have family and friends you can still call Age Concern without feeling embarrassed or unentitled. Carol reasserts that’s what they’re there for; our family have busy lives and don’t need the extra worry so please don’t hesitate to contact their helpline on Tel 617 64 73 02 or info@ageconcernmarbella.com.

WEDNESDAY 18.11.2020

Every week we welcome a member of CIT Marbella, a business networking association that is very “in” with all the Spanish businesses and public benefits. This week’s guest is Miguel Angel Soriano of Capital Sur Advisors.

I also ventured over to Audrey Spearing’s house, which serves as a distribution depot for Collective Calling. I was delighted to find Lina Marbella there amongst others, together with Gemma helping prepare the food parcels for those in most need. Find out more by watching the show!!! www.collectivecalling.org

Anaita Ghaffari is a student at Aloha College and through her teacher Diana Perez she joins Marbella Now at the studio to share information on a very rare condition “acrodysostosis” AKA Acro-D for which they are raising funds and awareness. www.acrodysostosis.org

THURSDAY 19.11.2020

I wrote about Simon Beale last week and his lifetime dedication to making personalised wigs and hairpieces to give anyone the look and volume they want. Now you get to meet him and I think you’ll be glad you did.

FRIDAY 20.11.2020

Ali Parandeh was once a student at the English International College and makes The Achievers Toastmasters Marbella sound most appealing to join to. The objective is to practice public speaking, communication and leadership skills whilst making friends and having fun.

To finish off the week we return to La Rosticceria, a restaurant that only caters to the take away market where Chef Aitor Perurena shows us another traditional recipe.