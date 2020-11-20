Man who raped girl and buried her alive given lethal injection

ORLANDO Hall, 49, was put to death for the 1994 killing of 16-year-old Lisa Rene, who was taken from her home in Texas at gunpoint and brutally murdered.

A man who kidnapped and raped a girl before burying her alive has been executed by lethal injection in the US.

Orlando Hall was convicted for his role in the horrifying kidnapping, rape and murder of the 16-year-old who was the sister of two Texas drug dealers he suspected had stolen money from him.

Lisa Rene was abducted in 1994 from her apartment by five men, including Hall, who had gone there for a confrontation with her brothers.

When they found her instead, the gang of drug traffickers took her at gunpoint to Arkansas where the young girl was raped, beaten and buried alive.

Hall was put to death at 11.47pm on Thursday, November 19, UK time, despite last-minute legal challenges to delay.

