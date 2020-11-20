Man caught trying to have sex with partner’s daughter, 11, in car

National Police have arrested a man, 39, after catching him trying to have sex with his partner’s 11-year-old daughter in his car in a field in Sevilla.

SOURCES told Efe the detainee was caught “red-handed” when they approached his vehicle parked in a field in San Juan de Aznalfarache.

Officers were initially trying to verify why the car was parked in such an isolated spot when they noticed he was “half-naked” and was trying to force the young girl to perform a sexual act on him.

He was arrested, and at the police station, officers discovered he had a record of sexual crimes.

He appeared before a judge and has been held on remand awaiting a trial date.

