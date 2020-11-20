Man caught trying to have sex with partner’s daughter, 11, in car

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Man caught trying to have sex with partner's daughter, 11, in car
CREDIT: Twitter

National Police have arrested a man, 39, after catching him trying to have sex with his partner’s 11-year-old daughter in his car in a field in Sevilla.

SOURCES told Efe the detainee was caught “red-handed” when they approached his vehicle parked in a field in San Juan de Aznalfarache.

-- Advertisement --

Officers were initially trying to verify why the car was parked in such an isolated spot when they noticed he was “half-naked” and was trying to force the young girl to perform a sexual act on him.

He was arrested, and at the police station, officers discovered he had a record of sexual crimes.

He appeared before a judge and has been held on remand awaiting a trial date.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man caught trying to have sex with partner’s daughter, 11, in car”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articlePop-up Antiques Fair will help Akira’s animals
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here