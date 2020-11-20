Malaga’s Soho Theatre calling for budding stars

MALAGA’s Soho Theatre is calling for budding stars, actors and actresses to audition for an exciting new production



The Teatro del Soho Caixabank (Soho Theatre) is showcasing its own production of En la pista in the Antonio Banderas space next year. Directors are calling for Andalucian actresses and actors between 30 and 50 years old to audition for the play, which will premiere in June 2021.

En la pista is a famous bittersweet comedy written by celebrated British playwright John Godber. The Soho production has been translated by Ignacio Garcia May and will be directed by Marc-Montserrat Drukker.

The theatre is accepting applications from aspiring Andalucian stars from Friday, November 20 until December 4. Local talent interested in auditioning can find all the necessary information on the Teatro del Soho Caixabank website.

