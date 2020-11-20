Malaga woman used child to steal books

A Malaga woman used a child to steal books which she then sold online

A 36-year-old Spanish woman has been arrested in Malaga by the Policia Nacional for allegedly using a child to snatch books from a central bookstore, which she then sold online.

The owner of the shop lodged a complaint with authorities, claiming he had been ripped off to the value of €350 in a series of robberies on different days.

Policia Nacional explained in a statement that the thief followed the same modus operandi on every occasion; she would enter the bookstore with a female child and when the proprietor’s back was turned, would slip the books into the child’s backpack.

The thief would then sell the books on a second-hand website. Police were able to trace the books through this online buying platform and arrested her.

