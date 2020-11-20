Malaga stores advance Black Friday deals

MALAGA stores advance their Black Friday deals in an effort to save a black year of sales

The economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic have forced many retail establishments in Malaga to advance their Black Friday offers, an event that is normally held on November 27 and which hails the beginning of the Christmas period. However, many retailers are offering their deals early to encourage shoppers to buy before the festive period in what has been a black year of sales.

Many shopping centres and large stores are offering juicy discounts of up to 50%, with retailers such as Mediamarkt, Leroy Merlin, Cortefiel and Merkal, as well as shopping centres such as La Canada and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet together with Plaza Mayor encouraging people to shop early to avoid the crowds.

The Malaga Comercio federation has registered a loss in excess of 70% this year, with its president Salvador Perez commenting: “We have to reinvent ourselves if we are to endure this harsh pandemic.”

