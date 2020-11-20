Make A Smile goes online with vouchers this Christmas

THIS year Make A Smile are giving vouchers instead of Christmas Bags.

Since 2008 Make A Smile has brought Christmas love and joy to children in Costa Blanca care homes but, owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the charity is asking for Amazon vouchers instead of Christmas Bags.

“This will be the first time the children get to choose their own presents and they are over the moon,” said Lucy from Make A Smile.

“Nevertheless, we are all for buying locally, and are still accepting Christmas bags if anyone prefers.”

To send an Amazon voucher, search for E-cheque Regalo on the www.amazon.es website, entering the amount and adding the info@makeasmile.es mail address.

Alternatively, Make A Smile accept donations via transfer or Paypal. Readers should email info@makeasmile.es for bank details or ring 965 836 814 between 10am and 5pm weekday for more information.

