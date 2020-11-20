Kylie Minogue looks stunning on Spanish Chat show

KYLIE Minogue, 52, looks stunning in a sweeping blue velvet gown as for her appearance on Spanish chat show.

-- Advertisement --



Kylie Minogue appeared in good spirits as she stepped out in a glamorous blue gown before appearing on Spanish chat show El Hormiguero on Thursday, November 19.

The age-defying superstar, 52, looked stunning in the velvet maxi-dress with puffed sleeves, embellished with glittering silver sequins.

Kylie styled her blonde locks in an effortless loose wave as she stepped out to promote her new album Disco.

Kylie tweeted, ‘So excited to join my Spanish friends at @elhormiguero tonight at 9.45pm CET!’

And she signed off the caption by writing ‘Hasta pronto!!’, which is the Spanish for ‘see you soon’.

Her latest appearance comes after she admitted that she still deals with people who question her vocal talents.

‘I’ve had more than my fair share of criticism of my voice over the years,’ she told Vogue magazine.

She continued, ‘A lot of it is to do with insecurity, so when naysayers are playing with your insecurities, that’s a difficult battle.

‘I’ve had to really tell myself, “Wait, how are you being successful if they’re telling you that you can’t sing and your voice is not a valid voice?” I would really struggle with that.’

The album topped the UK charts, making Kylie the first woman to achieve No. 1 albums across five different decades in the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “name of article”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.