Jeremy Kyle May Have ‘Caused or Contributed’ to Death of Guest

JEREMY Kyle may have ‘caused or contributed’ to the death of a guest who died of a possible suicide seven days after appearing on his talk show.

Jeremy Kyle may have ‘caused or contributed’ to the death of a guest who died shortly after an extremely distressing experience on the controversial talk show, a coroner has stated.

At the Winchester pre-inquiry review into the morphine overdose of Steve Dymond, the coroner said that it would be ‘ludicrous not to have Mr. Kyle to give evidence’ and give his take on the events surrounding the potential suicide. The 63-year-old Portsmouth man died seven days after failing the lie detector test on the Jeremy Kyle show in May 2019, an experience that left him ‘broken and frightened’.

The review heard that Dymond had appeared on the daytime ITV show to ‘prove his fidelity’ to his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan ‘but it all went wrong’. He was reportedly booed and jeered on the audience when the lie-detector test deemed him a liar, with host Jeremy Kyle calling him a ‘failure’ while shouting in his face.

When he couldn’t escape the stage due to a locked exit door, he ‘was on his hands and knees because he thought he was going to pass out from the stress’. A message sent into the WhatsApp group of the show’s crew said that ‘he wishes he was dead. Just giving you the heads up’. The Jeremy Kyle show was subsequently taken off the air, and a full inquiry is anticipated to take place in the summer of 2021.

