Imminent public holidays could mean extension of restrictions

AS businesses across Andalucia, especially in Axarquia and Costa del Sol, continue to suffer from the effects of the restrictions introduced on commerce and free movement by the Junta de Andalucia, hints being dropped by representatives of the Junta suggest that there is every likelihood that they will stay in place for at least another two weeks or possibly longer.

There is a noticeable, albeit slight reduction in the number of reported positive cases of Covid-19 and the number of hospital admittances have fallen but coronavirus still exists throughout Andalucia.

An early easing of restrictions could make things peak again and there is clearly considerable worry about the forthcoming ‘Puente’ which sees public holidays on December 7 and 8 which would normally see second home owners from Madrid flocking to the Coast.

It was clear during the previous national lockdown and after, that many, especially retired people, from Madrid were arriving in the south with impunity and there is the fear that despite a new Madrid restriction on travel to be imposed on December 4 there could still be ‘flouters’ travelling.

A decision will be made once all of the evidence is weighed up by the Junta President on Sunday November 22.

