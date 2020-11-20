HUNDREDS of job losses for E.ON will be coming in the next 2 years.

The harsh news comes at an already stressful time for families as the Coronavirus pandemic continues, and the build-up for Christmas is already on.

-- Advertisement --



E.ON, is German owned, employs nearly 10,000 people and is the second largest supplier of energy in the UK. The company is in flux, dealing with both the Coronavirus pandemic and the acquisition of Npower. They are set to lose about 700 jobs.

The Unite union is involved and expects that the new IT system for customer services will mean the loss of 675 jobs. Further job losses are also expected.

Matt Jones, Regional officer for Unite said, “This is devastating news for E.ON workers and their families in the run-up to Christmas, but was not unexpected given that the recent talks have taken place against a background of the harmonisation of the services offered by E.ON since it acquired Npower.

“The restructuring process has also been accelerated by the impact of Covid-19 on its business model. The nearly 700 jobs losses will take place over the next two years.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hundreds of Job Losses For E.ON with New IT System”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.