GEORGE Michael’s Country Cottage Sells For £3.4 million, in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.



Late pop star George Michael’s 16th-century country retreat, Mill Cottage, in the idyllic English village of Goring-on-Thames, was reportedly sold for July 31, for £3.4 million. The Wham! singer, who passed away aged 53, on Boxing Day 2016, apparently paid £1.45 million for the cottage back in 1999.

In California, another home that belonged to George in the 1980s, is currently on the market for $5.9 million.

The beautiful cottage was sold by George’s charitable trust, of which his sister is one of the trustees, but the buyer’s name is not listed in the public records though is believed to be a local resident.

The public was given a rare insight into George’s personal retreat when in 2004 he gave an interview to legendary American chat show host, Oprah Winfrey, during which George commented, “It’s not exactly spacious, but it’s my idea of a beautiful house. Of course, it has really low ceilings because people were so short in those days. This is about as English and as historic as you can get”.

As the cameras reached the library, Michael pointed out that the room was a new addition to the cottage, “but I think every house should have a library. I’d love to tell you that all the books in this library were Shakespeare or Wordsworth, but most of them are just antique books that we bought in bulk. But I think they’re just beautiful, so they’re kind of furniture rather than cultural input”.

