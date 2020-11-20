GALICIA wants to fine anyone who does not get vaccinated against COVID-19 or refuses to take a test.

The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo , presented the proposal by which people who do not get vaccinated against coronavirus once the drug is available, or who refuse to submit to a PCR test could be fined up to €3,000, under changes to the Regional Health Law.

Those who refuse to comply with any new restrictions or obligations related to coronavirus will be considered to be committing a crime against public health.

Crimes against public health fall into three categories: slight, with fines of between €100 and €300; serious, with fines of €3,000 to €6,000, and very serious, with fines of up to €600,000.

Refusing to get a vaccine or test will fall into the same category as breaching curfew, not wearing a mask or violating other measures.

The approval of the proposal is subject to evaluation in the Galician parliament, in which the Popular Party has the absolute majority, so it is highly probable that it will go ahead despite the controversy it will cause.

If it is approved, this would contradict the provisional plans of the Ministry of Health which suggested that the vaccine would be offered to citizens voluntarily and did not recommend forcing people to get it. Doing so would require changes to the legal system.

In a recent survey by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), 43.8 per cent of the questioned people said they would not get a vaccine. Meanwhile, the Official Association of Nurses reported that 50 per cent of them would want more information about the vaccine before being immunized. If it were found to have serious side effects, governments which make vaccination mandatory could face mass lawsuits.

