Finestrat’s loving gesture for Doble Amor centre

FINESTRAT town hall recently pledged support for the Benidorm-based Doble Amor occupational and activities centre.

Local mayor Juan Francisco Perez explained that the centre is currently experiencing economic difficulties owing to the Covid crisis, as this has affected the Doble Amor’s laundry business as well as fund-raising charity galas.

Aware of their problems, Finestrat town hall has made a €500 donation for the remainder of 2020 and will provide €3,000 in 2021, Perez said.

