IN a world first, the fight to the death T-Rex and Triceratops skeletons will be reveal to the public. The pair have been buried for 67 million years.

It has taken several years to unveil the ‘Duelling Dinosaurs’ after being discovered in Montana, USA in 2006. The discovery was made by a several friends. This is the first ever complete T-Rex to be unearthed, and the amazing find comes complete with the bones preserved in place and even skin impressions.

-- Advertisement --



The Daily Mail reports that “The Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops horridus – nicknamed the ‘Dueling Dinosaurs’ – are preserved together in what is thought to be a predator-prey encounter, where both fought to the death.

Body outlines, skin impressions and injuries – including Tyrannosaur teeth stuck in the Triceratops’ body – can still be seen 67 million years after the ferocious battle. “

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences has now attained ownerships of the remains, worth millions, thanks to the efforts of generous donors. Soon visitors will be able to experience a truly unique experience.

Director of the museum, Eric Dorfman, said “The museum is thrilled to have the unique opportunity to house and research one of the most important paleontological discoveries of our time

“Not only are we able to uncover unknown details of these animals’ anatomy and behaviour, but our new dedicated facility and educational programs will allow us to engage with audiences locally, across North Carolina, and worldwide.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fight to the Death T-Rex and Triceratops To be Revealed to the Public”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.