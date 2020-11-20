Female bodybuilder prison guard admits sex with an inmate

FEMALE bodybuilder prison guard Melissa Goodwin admitted having sex with criminal Corey London but was unhappy with the judge’s comments and swore under her breath.

A female prison guard and bodybuilder who had sex with a prison inmate was heard muttering “what the f***” in court.

Melissa Goodwin was furious at being told her sentencing would be delayed until 2021.

The 25-year-old prison officer has pleaded guilty to having sex with criminal Corey London at Silverwater Jail in Sydney, Australia.

She has struck a plea deal with the court, just weeks after she was accused of smuggling contraband into the prison.

According to court documents, Goodwin allegedly smuggled a packet of White Ox loose tobacco, two cigarette lighters and chewing gum to the inmate she was having sex with.

Charges relating to the contraband were handed down to Goodwin last month at a hearing she allegedly missed to work out.

Just days after not appearing up in court, she posted to social media about working out at the gym.

At the time, the presiding judge said, “That’s not appropriate. It should be done in open court. It ought to be done in the usual fashion.”

She has since been suspended from Silverwater prison by the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre.

According to news.com.au, Goodwin had an illicit relationship with London for about seven months before she was caught.

