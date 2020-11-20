Fall from Machine Leaves Man Seriously Injured in Aguilas

A FALL from a goods unloading machine leaves a man seriously injured in Aguilas.

The man, aged 50, has been seriously injured after falling around 3m from an unloading machine in Aguilas. The company is said to be a Locksmiths. The man fell 3m and landed on the floor, with emergency services being called just after 8am.

The 1-1-2 call resulted in a Mobile Emergency Unit attending the scene of the accident, with both Health Emergencies 061 and Emergency Management staff. The man was stabilised at the scene after a cardiac arrest and is said to be seriously injured.

He has been transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in the Murcian district of El Palmar.

