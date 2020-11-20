Fake NHS Duo Followed and Scammed Pensioner Out of Savings

A FAKE NHS duo followed and scammed a South Shields pensioner out of their savings.

The duo originally from Romania followed the pensioner, 82, while she was shopping in ASDA. Florin Butonasi and Andra-Mihaela Gheorghe saw the woman’s PIN number in ASDA as she bought her shopping and then the duo followed her home and scammed her, by pretending to be NHS staff. The pensioner realised that she was missing her purse after the fake NHS duo had left.

Adele Reed, Detective Sergeant for Northumbria Police, was in charge of investing the fake NHS duo scam. Reed said, “This is an abhorrent crime at any time, but particularly when we are all pulling together to tackle the pandemic and looking out for the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Butonasi and Gheorghe should be ashamed of themselves and their actions, preying on an elderly woman who they clearly identified as vulnerable while loitering in the supermarket.”

The duo has been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Butonasi received a four-year jail sentence and Gheorghe a lesser sentence of three years and eight months.

