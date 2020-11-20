Earthquake Eruption off The Coast of Australia and New Zealand

AN Earthquake eruption has occurred off the coast of Australia and New Zealand.

The earthquake erupted in the sea and measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. The earthquake could be felt for around 200km, so was far enough away from both Australia and New Zealand that it would not have been felt on land.

The 5.1 earthquake eruption happened on Friday in the Indian Ocean near Macquarie Island, at around 2pm. The earthquake was over 1300 km from Hobart, Tasmania and struck at a depth of 10km. This is not the only quake to hit, as this was followed a day later by a lesser magnitude earthquake.

