A famous hotel in Torremolinos had has €5million invested in a radical renovation

Holiday home to the stars, the Hotel Pez Espada in Torremolinos, was one of the first real luxury accommodations in the Costa del Sol and has played host to a number of celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Sean Connery and Ava Gardner.

-- Advertisement --



The Pez, owned by Azora European Hotel & Lodging and managed by the Med playa group, became the Costa del Sol’s first five-star facility in 1959, has received a €5million cash injection for a total refurb which will begin on November 23. The huge project includes the renovation of 206 rooms and three suites, as well as restaurants and convention centres. The work is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Med Playa’s Project Director, Daniel Colomer, explained that they are renovating the Pez Espada hotel in the current situation because they are convinced that “the Mediterranean coast will once again be a highly visited and desired destination.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “€5million invested in Torremolinos hotel renovation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.