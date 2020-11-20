Did Jack Break the Rules ?

The comedian and actor Jack Whitehall have been spotted this Tuesday, November 17 playing football with friends but in this case possibly too many of them.

The rules state you can enjoy outside sport with another person from outside of your household or bubble but only one of them!

Before and after the hour-long game Jack Whitehall was seen to socialise with the team members from both sides in this friendly kick about.

The 32 (thirty-two) year-old comedian was playing in goal for his team and at the end of the game walked off with the other players close by, the match lasted for an hour with at least 12 people taking part.

The guidelines state that for exercise, you should remain at a safe distance (2 metres) from whoever you are exercising with the outside of your bubble.

