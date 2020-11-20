CONTROVERSIAL critic claims Putin had ‘surgery for cancer’ in February



A highly controversial critic of Vladimir Putin has once again claimed that the Russian leader is seriously ill and on the verge of leaving the Kremlin for good. Valery Solovie, former head of PR at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, claims to have sources “at the epicentre of decision making.”

The political analyst, who reported that Putin has Parkinson’s Disease earlier in the month, now claims that the Russian leader had to undergo surgery in February for cancer, while another source added that the operation was for abdominal cancer.

Putin sparked more speculation about his health as he dissolved into fits of coughing during a televised meeting with top officials on Wednesday, November 18.

The Kremlin has steadfastly dismissed all reports of the President’s ill-health as “nonsense”, insisting that Putin is “absolutely normal.”

