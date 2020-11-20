COW HAS ONE EXTRA

A Chinese cow born with a little more has made the Headlines.

In the Shaanxi area of china, local people have been amazed and puzzled to see a cow with an extra leg growing on its back.

The cow has 5 (five) legs, not 4 (four), and the extra one is growing on the cows back albeit healthily.

The animal is around 9 months old and weighs in at just over 220 lbs. The extra limb on its back has locals baffled, but the condition or symptom does have a name, polymelia happens in four out of 100.000 cattle.

Mr Zhao, the owner of the cow, believed it could be unlucky and indeed other locals were suspicious of its meaning.

Five legged cows are born all over the world with reported cases from the U.S.A., NEW ZEALAND, CANADA and INDIA to name some.

It’s important to stress that physically the cow lives normally, aside from the fact that it has one more limb.

